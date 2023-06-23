A Royal Canadian Air Force CP-140 Aurora maritime surveillance aircraft flies a search pattern for the missing OceanGate submersible on Tuesday. Photo: Canadian Forces via Reuters
Debris field found in search for Titanic submersible
- Experts are evaluating the discovery by a robotic deep-sea vessel near the site of the famous shipwreck, the US Coast Guard says
- It is not clear whether the debris is connected to the missing Titan vessel
