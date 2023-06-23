Paul-Henri Nargeolet, director of a deep ocean research project dedicated to the Titanic, was one of the passengers on the OceanGate submersible. Photo: AFP
Explainer |
Who was on board the ill-fated Titanic tourist submersible?
- The five-person crew of the Titan has been presumed dead after the wreckage of the vessel was found on the ocean floor
- OceanGate Expeditions, which operated the submersible, hailed those on board as ‘true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure’
