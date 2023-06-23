An undated image shows the OceanGate Expeditions Titan submersible on a platform awaiting signal to dive. Photo: OceanGate Expeditions via AFP
Titanic sub destroyed: what happens in a ‘catastrophic implosion’?
- Because of the crushing pressure at such depths, a defect in the hull or other such problem would have caused the Titan to collapse in on itself in milliseconds
- Five ‘major pieces’ of debris from the vessel have been found so far, including a nose cone and two parts of the pressure hull
An undated image shows the OceanGate Expeditions Titan submersible on a platform awaiting signal to dive. Photo: OceanGate Expeditions via AFP