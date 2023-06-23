The set of the film Rust, following the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Photo: Reuters
The set of the film Rust, following the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Photo: Reuters
United States
World /  United States & Canada

Rust film weapons supervisor charged with dumping drugs on day of Alec Baldwin shooting

  • Hannah Gutierrez-Reed transferred narcotics to another person intending to ‘prevent apprehension, prosecution or conviction of herself’, prosecutors said
  • In April, prosecutors dropped an involuntary manslaughter charge against the film’s star Baldwin, who accidentally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 10:47pm, 23 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The set of the film Rust, following the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Photo: Reuters
The set of the film Rust, following the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE