The set of the film Rust, following the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Photo: Reuters
Rust film weapons supervisor charged with dumping drugs on day of Alec Baldwin shooting
- Hannah Gutierrez-Reed transferred narcotics to another person intending to ‘prevent apprehension, prosecution or conviction of herself’, prosecutors said
- In April, prosecutors dropped an involuntary manslaughter charge against the film’s star Baldwin, who accidentally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins
