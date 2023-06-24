The Titan submersible dives in an undated photograph. Photo: OceanGate Expeditions via Reuters
How the Titanic submersible’s unconventional design may have destined it for disaster
- The Titan featured an elongated chamber for crew and passengers, in a departure from the usual spherical cabins, which have no stress hotspots
- The deep-sea craft was also built out of a carbon composite, which can have limited life compared to an all-titanium construction
