Former US president Donald Trump smiles at fans in the crowd during the first round of the LIV Golf Tournament at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, in May. Photo: AP
Republicans seek to expunge Donald Trump impeachments, in unprecedented move
- Congresswomen Elise Stefanik and Marjorie Taylor Greene have introduced resolutions aiming to change the record ‘as if such articles had never been passed’
- Trump is the first president in US history to be impeached twice – over Ukraine and the January 6 attack on the Capitol
