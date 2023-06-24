US financier Jay Bloom said he turned down two tickets for the Titan submersible’s doomed trip. Photo: Facebook/jay.l.bloom
US financier Jay Bloom reveals he was offered Titan sub seats that went to Pakistan tycoon Shahzada Dawood, his son
- Bloom said OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush offered him and his son two seats on the submersible to see the Titanic wreck, but he pulled out over safety concerns
- The investor added that Rush told him the voyage was ‘way safer than flying in a helicopter or even scuba diving’
