Linda Elmquist, holds her dog Scooter after winning the annual World’s Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair. Photo: Reuters
Meet Scooter, a bald pup with backward-facing legs crowned ‘World’s Ugliest Dog’
- The seven-year-old Chinese crested pooch won the award nearly a decade after he was saved from certain death
- Scooter is the latest victor of the 50-year quirky competition that seeks to celebrate ‘imperfections that make all dogs special and unique’
