US President Joe Biden speaks during a political event on reproductive rights in Washington, US on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Joe Biden vows to fight Republicans’ ‘extreme’ anti-abortion agenda
- The High Court’s decision a year ago to overturn the landmark Roe v Wade decision passed the regulation of abortion back to individual states
- ‘State bans are just the beginning,’ the US president said on the anniversary of the ruling, adding the agenda was ‘out-of-step with the vast majority of Americans’
