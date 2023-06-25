US President Joe Biden speaks during a political event on reproductive rights in Washington, US on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
US President Joe Biden speaks during a political event on reproductive rights in Washington, US on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Joe Biden vows to fight Republicans’ ‘extreme’ anti-abortion agenda

  • The High Court’s decision a year ago to overturn the landmark Roe v Wade decision passed the regulation of abortion back to individual states
  • ‘State bans are just the beginning,’ the US president said on the anniversary of the ruling, adding the agenda was ‘out-of-step with the vast majority of Americans’

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:14am, 25 Jun, 2023

