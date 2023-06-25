Titan, the submersible that imploded in the North Atlantic during an expedition to the Titanic wreckage on June 18. Photo: OceanGate / Zuma Press / TNS
Canadian police look into circumstances of deaths in Titan submersible implosion
- Maritime agencies are searching the area in the North Atlantic where the vessel was destroyed, killing all five people aboard
- It was not entirely clear who would have the authority to lead what is sure to be a complex investigation involving several countries
