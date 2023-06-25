Twitter owner Elon Musk in Paris, France on June 16. Photo: Reuters
Twitter owner Elon Musk in Paris, France on June 16. Photo: Reuters
Twitter
World /  United States & Canada

Elon Musk: MMA cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg ‘might actually happen’

  • Twitter owner Musk tweeted on Tuesday he was up for a cage match in Las Vegas with Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook parent Meta, who has trained in jiu-jitsu
  • The match ‘might actually happen’ said Musk while at a party in Europe, adding it was possible that it could go badly if Zuckerberg takes the match seriously

Agencies

Updated: 7:17am, 25 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Twitter owner Elon Musk in Paris, France on June 16. Photo: Reuters
Twitter owner Elon Musk in Paris, France on June 16. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE