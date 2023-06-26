A Delta Air Lines plane. A Texas airport worker was killed on Friday after being sucked into a Delta passenger plane engine. Photo: Shutterstock
Airport worker dies after being sucked into passenger plane engine

  • A Delta Air Lines flight had landed in San Antonio, Texas on Friday and was taxiing to the gate with one engine on ‘when a worker was ingested into that engine’
  • The National Transportation Safety Board said it is continuing to gather information about the event. The worker was employed by Unifi Aviation

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:31am, 26 Jun, 2023

