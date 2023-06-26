A Delta Air Lines plane. A Texas airport worker was killed on Friday after being sucked into a Delta passenger plane engine. Photo: Shutterstock
Airport worker dies after being sucked into passenger plane engine
- A Delta Air Lines flight had landed in San Antonio, Texas on Friday and was taxiing to the gate with one engine on ‘when a worker was ingested into that engine’
- The National Transportation Safety Board said it is continuing to gather information about the event. The worker was employed by Unifi Aviation
A Delta Air Lines plane. A Texas airport worker was killed on Friday after being sucked into a Delta passenger plane engine. Photo: Shutterstock