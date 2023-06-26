The Titan submersible imploded on its way to tour the Titanic wreckage, killing all five on board. File photo: OceanGate Expeditions
Titan sub tragedy: US Coast Guard ‘taking all precautions’ in case bodies found
- Salvage operations in the North Atlantic sea are ongoing, and investigators have mapped the accident site
- Undersea implosion of tourist submersible killed all five people aboard while diving to the Titanic wreck last week
