Shahzada Dawood, the vice-chairman of Karachi-headquartered conglomerate Engro, and his son Suleman. Photo Handout/Dawood Hercules Corporation/AFP
United States
Mum traded places with teen, Suleman Dawood, who died in Titan submersible accident after original trip postponed by Covid-19

  • Christine Dawood gave up her place to her son after the original trip was postponed due to Covid
  • Suleman Dawood, 19, and his father Shahzada were among five people who died when the vessel imploded on a journey to view the wreck of the Titanic

dpa
Updated: 4:52pm, 26 Jun, 2023

