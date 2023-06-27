US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a press conference at the US embassy in Paris on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Janet Yellen plans July China trip while US preps investment curbs
- The US Treasury secretary is expected to hold the first high-level economic talks with her new Chinese counterpart He Lifeng
- Yellen would be the second US cabinet official to travel to Beijing after relations with Washington soured earlier this year
