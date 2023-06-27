Eli Lilly is conducting longer-duration phase 3 trials of retatrutide to see if weight loss might be further improved. Photo: Reuters
Eli Lilly is conducting longer-duration phase 3 trials of retatrutide to see if weight loss might be further improved. Photo: Reuters
Medicine
World /  United States & Canada

Experimental obesity drug leads to 24.2 per cent weight loss in trial

  • Eli Lilly’s retatrutide showed the effects after 48 weeks, surpassing results seen with other medications
  • Side effects seen during the trial beyond the usual nausea and vomiting associated with such drugs included some patients with abnormal heart rhythms

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 8:00am, 27 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Eli Lilly is conducting longer-duration phase 3 trials of retatrutide to see if weight loss might be further improved. Photo: Reuters
Eli Lilly is conducting longer-duration phase 3 trials of retatrutide to see if weight loss might be further improved. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE