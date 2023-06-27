Former US president Donald Trump can be heard discussing secret documents he had apparently held on to and acknowledging he had not declassified in an audio recording aired by CNN. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump heard discussing ‘highly confidential’ documents in new audio recording
- Trump’s reference to something he says is ‘highly confidential’ and his apparent showing of documents could undercut claims he didn’t have any documents with him
- Trump earlier this month pleaded not guilty on 37 counts of wilfully mishandling US government secrets and conspiring to prevent their return
Former US president Donald Trump can be heard discussing secret documents he had apparently held on to and acknowledging he had not declassified in an audio recording aired by CNN. Photo: Reuters