The Justice Department’s watchdog said “a combination of negligence and misconduct” enabled Jeffrey Epstein to take his own life at a federal jail. Photo: New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services/Handout via Reuters
Jeffrey Epstein suicide blamed on jail guard negligence and misconduct: Justice Department watchdog
- The Justice Department’s watchdog said ‘a combination of negligence and misconduct’ enabled Jeffrey Epstein to take his own life at a federal jail in New York
- Workers assigned to guard Epstein were sleeping and shopping online instead of checking on him every 30 minutes as required, prosecutors said
