US-China relations
US deputy secretary of state and China’s US ambassador hold call after Blinken’s Beijing trip

  • In the call with Chinese ambassador Xie Feng, Wendy Sherman followed up on issues discussed during US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Beijing last week
  • Blinken held meetings with Chinese officials including President Xi Jinping, but did not reach an agreement on re-establishing high-level defence dialogue

Updated: 3:12am, 28 Jun, 2023

