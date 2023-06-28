US deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman. Photo: Reuters
US deputy secretary of state and China’s US ambassador hold call after Blinken’s Beijing trip
- In the call with Chinese ambassador Xie Feng, Wendy Sherman followed up on issues discussed during US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Beijing last week
- Blinken held meetings with Chinese officials including President Xi Jinping, but did not reach an agreement on re-establishing high-level defence dialogue
