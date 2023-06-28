Supporters of former US president Donald Trump enter the US Capitol in Washington on January 6, 2021. Photo: AFP
US Capitol attack was preceded by intelligence agency failures, Senate report concludes
- The report said the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and other agencies ignored warnings of violence in December 2020
- ‘These agencies failed to sound the alarm … that could have helped law enforcement better prepare for the events’ of January 6, said the report committee’s chairman
Supporters of former US president Donald Trump enter the US Capitol in Washington on January 6, 2021. Photo: AFP