Supporters of former US president Donald Trump enter the US Capitol in Washington on January 6, 2021. Photo: AFP
United States
US Capitol attack was preceded by intelligence agency failures, Senate report concludes

  • The report said the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and other agencies ignored warnings of violence in December 2020
  • ‘These agencies failed to sound the alarm … that could have helped law enforcement better prepare for the events’ of January 6, said the report committee’s chairman

Reuters
Updated: 4:42am, 28 Jun, 2023

