British actor Julian Sands in Los Angeles, US in 2013. Sands’ body was identified on Tuesday after he disappeared in January while hiking in California. Photo: Reuters
Julian Sands: human remains found in California confirmed as belonging to missing actor
- Last weekend hikers on Mount San Antonio, California, found human remains. Police confirmed on Tuesday the remains belonged to the British actor, 65
- Sands’ breakout role was in the Oscar-winning 1985 film A Room With a View. He also appeared in Cambodia-set Oscar-winning drama The Killing Fields
