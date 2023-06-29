03:26
Titanic tour sub suffered ‘catastrophic implosion’ with all 5 on board killed
Debris from the lost submersible Titan has been returned to land after a fatal implosion during its voyage to the wreck of the Titanic captured the world’s attention last week.
The return of the debris to port in St John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, is a key piece of the investigation into why the submersible imploded, killing all five on board. Twisted chunks of the 6.7-metre (22-foot) submersible came ashore at a Canadian Coast Guard pier on Wednesday.
Horizon Arctic, a Canadian ship, carried a remotely operated vehicle, or ROV, to search the ocean floor near the Titanic wreck for pieces of the submersible. Pelagic Research Services, a company with offices in Massachusetts and New York that owns the ROV, said in a statement on Wednesday that it has completed offshore operations.
Pelagic Research Services said its team is “still on mission” and cannot comment on the ongoing Titan investigation, which involves several government agencies in the US and Canada.
“They have been working around the clock now for 10 days, through the physical and mental challenges of this operation, and are anxious to finish the mission and return to their loved ones,” the company’s statement said.
Debris from the Titan was located about 3,810 metres (12,500 feet) under water and roughly 488 metres (1,600 feet) from the Titanic on the ocean floor, the coastguard said last week.
The coastguard is leading the investigation into why the submersible imploded during its June 18 descent. Officials announced on June 22 that the submersible had imploded and all five on board were dead.
The National Transportation Safety Board has said the coastguard has declared the loss of the Titan submersible to be a “major marine casualty” and the coastguard will lead the investigation.
Coastguard representatives declined to comment on the investigation or the return of debris to shore on Wednesday.
Representatives for the National Transportation Safety Board and Transportation Safety Board of Canada, which are both involved in the investigation, also declined to comment.
“We are not able to provide any additional information at this time as the investigation is ongoing,” said Liam MacDonald, a spokesman for the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.
OceanGate Expeditions, the company that owned and operated the Titan, is based in the US, but the submersible was registered in the Bahamas. OceanGate is based in Everett, Washington, but closed when the Titan was found.
Meanwhile, the Titan’s mother ship, the Polar Prince, was from Canada, and those killed were from England, Pakistan, France, and the US.
The operator charged passengers US$250,000 each to participate in the voyage.
The implosion of the Titan has raised questions about the safety of private undersea exploration operations.