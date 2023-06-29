Debris from the Titan was located about 3,810 metres (12,500 feet) under water and roughly 488 metres (1,600 feet) from the Titanic on the ocean floor, the coastguard said last week.

The coastguard is leading the investigation into why the submersible imploded during its June 18 descent. Officials announced on June 22 that the submersible had imploded and all five on board were dead.

The National Transportation Safety Board has said the coastguard has declared the loss of the Titan submersible to be a “major marine casualty” and the coastguard will lead the investigation.

Coastguard representatives declined to comment on the investigation or the return of debris to shore on Wednesday.

Representatives for the National Transportation Safety Board and Transportation Safety Board of Canada, which are both involved in the investigation, also declined to comment.

“We are not able to provide any additional information at this time as the investigation is ongoing,” said Liam MacDonald, a spokesman for the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.

Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic in St John’s, Newfoundland in Canada on Wednesday. Photo: Canadian Press via AP

OceanGate Expeditions, the company that owned and operated the Titan, is based in the US, but the submersible was registered in the Bahamas. OceanGate is based in Everett, Washington, but closed when the Titan was found.

Meanwhile, the Titan’s mother ship, the Polar Prince, was from Canada, and those killed were from England, Pakistan, France, and the US.

The operator charged passengers US$250,000 each to participate in the voyage.

