Exposure to green spaces has previously been linked with better cardiovascular health and lower rates of mortality. Photo: Shutterstock
Living near green space makes you 2.5 years younger, study shows

  • Being close to parks can help slow biological ageing, researchers say, adding that the findings have significant implications for urban planning
  • The newly reported benefits are in addition to known health improvements thanks to factors like increased physical activity and social interactions

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:47am, 29 Jun, 2023

