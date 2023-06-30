The Galactic 01 mission spacecraft marks the first commercial flight from Spaceport City in New Mexico on Thursday. Photo: Virgin Galactic via AFP
Space
Virgin Galactic takes its first paying customers to space

  • The Galactic 01 mission took Italian Air Force pilots 85km above sea level, where they enjoyed several minutes of weightlessness
  • The successful trip puts the company back on track in the emerging private space flight sector, after a number of setbacks

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:11am, 30 Jun, 2023

