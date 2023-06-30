Google has argued Canada’s law is broader than those in Australia and Europe, saying it puts a price on news story links displayed in search results and can apply to outlets that do not produce news. Photo: AFP
Google to remove news links in Canada over law on paying publishers
- The search giant is joining Facebook owner Meta by moving to end news access for Canadian users of their platforms after Bill C-18 was passed
- Canada’s media industry has called for tighter regulation of tech companies to prevent them from elbowing news businesses out of the online advertising market
