Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School School Resource Officer Scot Peterson reacts as he is found not guilty on all charges at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Thursday. Photo: South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP
Ex-Florida deputy Scot Peterson acquitted of failing to protect students in Parkland school shooting
- The school resource officer was on duty but did not enter the building when a gunman killed 17 people and wounded another 17 in the 2018 attack
- Peterson put his head on the table and sobbed with relief as he heard the verdict, which spared him what could have been a 97-year prison sentence
