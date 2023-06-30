L3Harris received a contract to upgrade US Space Force counter-communications. Photo: L3Harris Technologies
US weapon to jam Chinese and Russian satellites is running two years late
- The first portable Meadowlands systems from L3Harris Technologies were originally due last year, but are now expected in late 2024 because of technical issues
- The equipment features radar-like dishes mounted on wheeled trailers, and is intended to be transported and based at locations overseas
