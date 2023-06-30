US Supreme Court, as the high judges prepare to issue their most important rulings of the year in Washington, DC on June 30, 2023. Photo: EPA-EFE
US Supreme Court deals setback to LGBT rights, strikes down President Joe Biden’s student-loan forgiveness plan
- The justices ruled in favour of web designer Lorie Smith who refused to provide services for same-sex weddings due to her Christian beliefs
- The court also blocked President Biden’s plan to cancel US$430 billion in student loan debt – intended to benefit up to 43 million Americans
