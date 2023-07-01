American actor Alan Arkin poses at his Hollywood Walk of Fame Star ceremony in Hollywood in 2019. The Little Miss Sunshine and Argo died on Friday aged 89. Photo: AFP
Oscar-winning Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
- Arkin won the best supporting actor Oscar for 2007’s Little Miss Sunshine, which also starred Greg Kinnear, Steve Carell and Abigail Breslin
- Arkin was born in Brooklyn in 1934 to Russian-German Jewish immigrant parents. He appeared on the big screen for the first time in 1957’s Calypso Heat Wave
