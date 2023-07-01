Packages of heartburn medication Zantac. The FDA recently announced that it has found small amounts of a probable carcinogen in versions of Zantac and other forms of ranitidine. Photo: Getty Images / TNS
First US trial over Zantac cancer claims set for November
- Claimants in the litigation allege that heartburn drug Zantac causes nine forms of cancer, including colorectal, breast and bladder cancer
- First approved in 1983, Zantac became the world’s bestselling medicine in 1988 and one of the first-ever drugs to top US$1 billion in annual sales
