Passengers wait for their bags amid rows of unclaimed luggage at the United Airlines baggage claim area at Los Angeles airport on June 29. Photo: Getty Images via AFP
United States
United CEO apologises for taking private jet as airline cancels 750 flights, stranding thousands

  • Scott Kirby said catching the private flight from New Jersey to Denver was the ‘wrong decision because it was insensitive to our customers who were waiting to get home’
  • He blamed disruptions on a shortage of federal air traffic controllers and pledged to fix the company’s operation in time for the July 4 holiday weekend

Associated Press
Updated: 10:41am, 1 Jul, 2023

