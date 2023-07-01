Passengers wait for their bags amid rows of unclaimed luggage at the United Airlines baggage claim area at Los Angeles airport on June 29. Photo: Getty Images via AFP
United CEO apologises for taking private jet as airline cancels 750 flights, stranding thousands
- Scott Kirby said catching the private flight from New Jersey to Denver was the ‘wrong decision because it was insensitive to our customers who were waiting to get home’
- He blamed disruptions on a shortage of federal air traffic controllers and pledged to fix the company’s operation in time for the July 4 holiday weekend
