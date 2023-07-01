A Delta Airlines jet comes in for a landing in front of the Empire State Building and Manhattan skyline at Laguardia Airport, in New York City, New York. Photo: Reuters
Travel chaos: 5G wireless signals could disrupt US flights starting this weekend
- Aviation groups have warned for years the signals could interfere with aircraft equipment, especially devices using radio waves when landing in low visibility
- Some airlines are not protected against radio interference, including Delta whose smaller planes lack upgraded altimeters, and a number of foreign airlines
