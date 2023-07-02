CIA drector William Burns at the White House in Washington on June 22. Photo: AFP
CIA drector William Burns at the White House in Washington on June 22. Photo: AFP
US-China relations
World /  United States & Canada

CIA chief: US decoupling from China would be ‘foolish’ given economic interdependence

  • ‘China is the only country with both the intent to reshape the international order and increasingly the … power to do so,’ Burns said in a lecture in the UK
  • Burns also said the mutiny by mercenaries in Russia was a challenge to the Russian state that had shown the corrosive effect of Putin’s war in Ukraine

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:19am, 2 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
CIA drector William Burns at the White House in Washington on June 22. Photo: AFP
CIA drector William Burns at the White House in Washington on June 22. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE