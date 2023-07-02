The European Space Agency’s Euclid Telescope mission lifts off on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, US on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
European telescope launched on a quest for clues to universe’s darkest secrets

  • SpaceX launched the European Space Agency’s Euclid observatory on Saturday from Florida towards its destination 1.5 million km (930,000 miles) away
  • The telescope’s 3D map of the cosmos will span both space and time in a bid to explain how the ‘dark universe’ evolved and why its expansion is speeding up

Associated Press
Updated: 2:46am, 2 Jul, 2023

