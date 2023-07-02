Elon Musk’s photo is seen through a Twitter logo. Photo: Reuters / Dado Ruvic / Illustration
Twitter limiting number of tweets users can read per day, Musk says, as thousands report problems with site
- Musk, who took over Twitter in October after buying it for US$44 billion, announced on Saturday that verified accounts are being limited to reading 6,000 posts a day
- In the US, some 7,461 people complained of issues accessing the site on Saturday and in Britain, a peak of 5,126 people complained of problems
