Elon Musk’s photo is seen through a Twitter logo. Photo: Reuters / Dado Ruvic / Illustration
Twitter limiting number of tweets users can read per day, Musk says, as thousands report problems with site

  • Musk, who took over Twitter in October after buying it for US$44 billion, announced on Saturday that verified accounts are being limited to reading 6,000 posts a day
  • In the US, some 7,461 people complained of issues accessing the site on Saturday and in Britain, a peak of 5,126 people complained of problems

Agencies

Updated: 3:38am, 2 Jul, 2023

