Former US president Donald Trump at a rally in Pickens, South Carolina, US on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
US Presidential Election 2024
Anti-Trump video shared by DeSantis campaign is homophobic, says conservative LGBTQ group

  • Conservative group Log Cabin Republicans said the video slamming Trump for his past support of LGBTQ people ‘ventured into homophobic territory’
  • The DeSantis War Room Twitter account shared the video that features footage of Trump saying he would ‘do everything … to protect our LGBTQ citizens’

Associated Press

Updated: 4:51am, 2 Jul, 2023

