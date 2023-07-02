Police on the scene of a mass shooting incident in Baltimore in the US, a city about 65km (40 miles) from Washington. Photo: Baltimore Police
developing | US police at scene of ‘mass shooting incident’ in Baltimore
- Officers said that overnight there was a mass shooting in the city, which is near Washington, with police and other emergency services sent to the scene
- Media reports say multiple people were killed and dozens injured
