Friends of detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich during a New York Mets and New York Yankees baseball game. Photo: TNS
US envoy to Russia meets with detained journalist Evan Gershkovich

  • Ambassador Lynne Tracy was granted access to the Wall Street Journal reporter, despite accusing Russia of ‘hostage diplomacy’
  • On June 22, a judge rejected an application for Gershkovich to be released from a Moscow prison while awaiting trial

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:04am, 4 Jul, 2023

