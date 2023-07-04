Friends of detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich during a New York Mets and New York Yankees baseball game. Photo: TNS
US envoy to Russia meets with detained journalist Evan Gershkovich
- Ambassador Lynne Tracy was granted access to the Wall Street Journal reporter, despite accusing Russia of ‘hostage diplomacy’
- On June 22, a judge rejected an application for Gershkovich to be released from a Moscow prison while awaiting trial
