People protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AP
Harvard legacy admissions challenged after US Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action
- The complaint from civil rights groups says the policy towards applicants with family ties to the elite school overwhelmingly benefits white students
- In a major blow to diversity efforts, the top US court said last week that said race-conscious admissions policies at Harvard and UNC are unconstitutional
People protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AP