Robert De Niro and his daughter Drena De Niro appear at the 20th annual Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills in November 2016. Photo: AP
Robert De Niro’s grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez dead at 19
- The death was announced on Instagram by his mother, Drena De Niro, who said she wished that ‘love alone could have saved you’
- Drena is the oldest of Robert De Niro’s seven children, and is an actress with a long list of credits to her name
