The Indian Consulate in San Francisco that Sikh separatists are said to have tried to set on fire. Photo: Google
US condemns vandalism at Indian consulate in San Francisco, Sikh separatists started fire
- Sikh separatists tried to set fire to the building – there was no major damage nor any injuries and police are investigating
- Similar incidents have taken place outside Indian diplomatic missions in Britain and Canada in recent months
