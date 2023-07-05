A police officer on the scene of a mass shooting in the Kingsessing area of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Joe Biden decries gun violence as US shootings mar July 4 holiday
- In a Philadelphia neighbourhood, a gunman fatally shot 4 men and chased and killed a fifth man inside a house, police said
- About four hours after the Philadelphia shooting, gunfire rang out at a neighbourhood festival in Fort Worth, Texas, leaving 3 people dead and 8 injured
A police officer on the scene of a mass shooting in the Kingsessing area of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters