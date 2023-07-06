Adele poses on the red carpet at the Brit Awards in London in February 2022. Photo: TNS
Adele warns fans not to throw things at performers after string of incidents
- US singer Bebe Rexha suffered an eye injury after she was hit by a phone, while country artist Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the eye by a bracelet
- In a particularly bizarre incident, a concertgoer tossed a bag containing their mother’s ashes onstage where Pink was performing
Adele poses on the red carpet at the Brit Awards in London in February 2022. Photo: TNS