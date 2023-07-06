Adele poses on the red carpet at the Brit Awards in London in February 2022. Photo: TNS
Fame and celebrity
World /  United States & Canada

Adele warns fans not to throw things at performers after string of incidents

  • US singer Bebe Rexha suffered an eye injury after she was hit by a phone, while country artist Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the eye by a bracelet
  • In a particularly bizarre incident, a concertgoer tossed a bag containing their mother’s ashes onstage where Pink was performing

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:26am, 6 Jul, 2023

