Former US president Donald Trump gestures at a rally in Pickens, South Carolina, on July 1. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump
Donald Trump posted what he said was Barack Obama’s address – an armed man showed up

  • Taylor Taranto, who had taken part in the Capitol riot, was arrested after driving to Washington in a van with two guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition
  • On the day he was detained, Taranto reposted Trump’s Truth Social post and also told YouTube followers he was looking to get a ‘good angle on a shot’

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 4:47am, 6 Jul, 2023

