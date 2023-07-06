Former US president Donald Trump gestures at a rally in Pickens, South Carolina, on July 1. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump posted what he said was Barack Obama’s address – an armed man showed up
- Taylor Taranto, who had taken part in the Capitol riot, was arrested after driving to Washington in a van with two guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition
- On the day he was detained, Taranto reposted Trump’s Truth Social post and also told YouTube followers he was looking to get a ‘good angle on a shot’
