Rudolph “Rudy” Farias IV, who was reported missing eight years ago at age 17, was found alive in Houston. Photo: Texas Centre for the Missing via TNS
‘Missing’ US teen Rudolph Farias found after 8 years – he’d been at home all along
- The then 17-year-old returned soon after a report was filed, but he and his mother kept it from officers, police say
- The missing person case remained open until last week, when Farias was spotted lying on the ground in front of a Houston church
