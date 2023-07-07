Twitter owner Elon Musk said, “Competition is fine, cheating is not,” in response to a tweet citing the news. Photo: Reuters
Twitter threatens to sue Meta over rival Threads app, report says
- The Facebook owner’s new platform has already logged over 30 million sign ups, as it takes advantage of Instagram’s billions of users
- A lawyer’s letter to Mark Zuckerberg accuses Meta of hiring former Twitter employees who ‘continue to have access’ to the company’s trade secrets
