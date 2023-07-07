In a number of US states, language barriers already hamper access to the ballot for a population that has been growing rapidly. Photo: AP
Chinese overseas
Asian-Americans feel particularly targeted by new laws criminalising those who assist voters

  • New laws in mostly Republican-led states make it a criminal offence to assist voters
  • Some fear that translating for someone who wants to vote may be viewed as illegal

Associated Press
Updated: 3:52pm, 7 Jul, 2023

