Patrick Crusius received 90 life sentences for killing 23 people in 2019 at a Texas Walmart store, targeting Hispanics. Photo: The El Paso Times via AP
90 life sentences for shooter who killed 23 at Texas Walmart while targeting Hispanics
- Patrick Crusius pleaded guilty and agreed to the life sentences to avoid the death penalty but still faces Texas state charges that could result in the death penalty
- Just before the 2019 assault, the shooter posted a manifesto online that declared: ‘This attack is a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas’
