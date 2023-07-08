Former US president Donald Trump on Friday reiterated a promise to release the remaining classified records related to the assassination of President John F Kennedy, despite the fact that he failed to do so when he had the opportunity while in office for four years. “When I return to the White House, I will declassify and unseal all JFK assassination related documents,” Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social. “It’s been 60 years, time for the American people to know the TRUTH!” US President Joe Biden said last week that the National Archives had completed its review of still-classified records and recommended that some still be held back from public view. “This action reflects his instruction that all information related to President Kennedy’s assassination should be released, except when the strongest possible reasons council otherwise,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at the White House. The White House’s declaration that 99 per cent of the records have been made public was met with derision from Kennedy assassination experts who chided both the announcement on the eve of the July 4 holiday weekend and the US government’s failure to release the entirety of what it has. “It’s insulting to anyone who cares about truth in this case because the Biden White House intentionally released it on a Friday night before what’s basically a long holiday weekend,” Gerald Posner, author of the book Case Closed: Lee Harvey Oswald and the Assassination of JFK , told US news website The Messenger. “No one disagrees that all the files should have been released a long time ago. It’s to the shame of all of us.” Unsafe, unwelcome: US-based scientists feel ‘chilling effects’ of China Initiative Trump’s Friday statement came as he was sharing The Messenger’s report. The publication also pointed out that long-shot Democratic presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jnr, JFK’s nephew, also criticised the Biden administration for continuing to keep thousands of records classified. The former president faced this same decision while in office. In 2017, Trump oversaw the release of more than 19,000 documents but eventually broke a promise to fully release the remaining material. Siding with the CIA (Central Intelligence Agency) and FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation), Trump eventually delayed the release of the remaining records until 2021. Biden then delayed the process again until 2022, when he released 13,000 additional records, NBC News reported at the time. Biden then set another deadline for June 2023, which is what triggered the most recent action. New trove of JFK assassination files made public The constant drip of records flies into the face of the spirit of the President John F Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act of 1992. The law, which Congress passed unanimously, required that all assassination-related records be publicly disclosed by October 26, 2017. Under the law, only a president can certify a limited number of national security concerns that would justify postponing the public availability of a document. Multiple presidents have since used that power to delay releasing documents. Most researchers have long dismissed the possibility that any single document would be a “smoking gun” that would undermine the Warren Commission’s conclusion that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone when he shot Kennedy on November 22, 1963. Kennedy was later pronounced dead at Parkland Hospital. Read the original article on Business Insider