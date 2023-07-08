Meta’s Threads has started with some built-in defence mechanisms for harmful content. Photo: EPA-EFE
Popular users known for spreading hate and misinformation flock to Threads, testing its ‘positive’ vibe
- The new Meta app has so far drawn 70 million users, including prominent right-wing YouTubers and anti-LGBTQ influencers, who are testing the limits of the platform
- Experts urged followers to exercise caution as the company has ‘failed consistently in governing and moderating other platforms it owns’
